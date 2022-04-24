The family of a 42-year-old mother who has been missing since Friday morning is appealing for help in locating her so she can be reunited with them.

Annaliza Magura Biason, a resident of Barangay San Jose in Puerto Princesa City, has been missing since 9-10 a.m. on April 22, said her son Renz Magura Biason, who sought Palawan News’ help.

She was caught by a city surveillance camera leaving a courier service at Junction 1 at 10:55 a.m., boarded a PSU-City Hall multicab, and has not been seen or heard from since.

“Pinahatid lang po siya ng padala sa JRS ng papa ko around 8-9 a.m., tapos hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin nakakauwi halos lahat ng puwede naming matawagan [na] kakilala hindi rin alam kung nasaan siya,” Renz said.

“Naka sapatos po siya na itim, tapos naka maong na pantalon, may dalang shoulder bag [na] brown. Hindi namin alam kung anong kulay ng damit niya kasi siya lang yong huling umalis ng bahay namin,” he added.

Annaliza’s disappearance is a mystery to their family and relatives, he said, because they don’t know why she would run away or refuse to tell them where she is.

He claimed they couldn’t reach her via phone or through Facebook Messenger.

“Hindi naman po sila nag-aaway ng papa ko. Minsan lang naman siya lumabas ng bahay, kapag importante lang. Kahit ano… palaisipan nga sa amin kung bakit siya hindi umuwi. Walang pasabi or sulat na iniwan sa amin kung bakit siya umalis,” he added.

Renz said they had already reported her missing to Police Station 1 (PS 1), but they had been told that they would have to wait at least 48 hours before they could begin probing her disappearance.

Their family had also requested assistance from the Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF), however, they believe that the public would be more helpful because anyone could have seen her.

“Para po mas maraming makakita dahil halos lahat ng tao ngayon ay may cellphone,” he said.

“Palagi siyang hinahanap ng kapatid naming bunso, nililibang na lang po namin para makatulog. Sana may nakakita sa kanya at ipagbigay alam sa amin,” he said.

P/Lt. Salvador Tabi, community affairs office chief and spokesperson for the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), said he will monitor the status of the case at PS 1 once he is briefed about the missing person case.

Any information about Annaliza may be reported to the nearest police station or to Renz at 0968 380 5418 and 0948 016 8185