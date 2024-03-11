The family of Joel Aclaracion, a fisherman who went missing, is clinging to hope and seeking assistance to locate him after his boat sank near Brown Rock Island, Barangay Tara, Coron, in the early hours of March 8.

Joel was reported missing following the sinking of the fishing boat, Epirose II, which encountered severe weather on its way to the said municipality and sank around 3:40 a.m. that day.

Annie Aclaracion, his niece, informed Palawan News on Sunday that the boat had 25 people on board at the time of the incident. While the rest were rescued by other fishing boats, Joel remains missing.

“Bandang Palawan po sila lumubog, 25 persons sila lahat na magkasama. Nakaligtas lahat, [kasama ang] dalawa kung pinsan. Tito ko lang po di nailigtas, missing pa rin hanggang ngayon.

Annie recounted that the last time she spoke with her uncle was on March 7, when he mentioned that their boat was overloaded. Despite the strong waves, he assured her that they were okay.

Her uncle entrusted Annie with the care of his 16-year-old daughter, telling her to look after the teenager even though she herself is working in Dubai as an overseas Filipino worker.

Annie revealed that his wife had passed away just last year, succumbing to breast cancer.

They would be deeply grateful if Joel could be found, even if it was just his body. What matters to them is that he can come home and be with his daughter one last time, if possible.

“Mahalaga na makita kahit katawan niya po. Salamat ng marami,” she said.

She also mentioned that Mercidar Fishing Corporation is helping as much as it can, and they are hopeful that the Philippine Coast Guard will also be able to assist in finding her uncle.