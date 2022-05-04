Most parts of the country will continue to experience fair weather today, the weather bureau said.

As of yesterday, May 4, the low pressure area (LPA) that was last observed by PAGASA at 185 kilometers east of General Santos City had completely dissipated.

PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda said, however, that the frontal system is causing scattered rainfall and thunderstorms across Extreme Northern Luzon, particularly over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

The easterlies, or the warm wind from the Pacific Ocean, on the other hand, is prevailing over the rest of the country.

“Dala pa rin nito yong mainit at maalinsangan na panahon, at yong tsansa ng mga pulo pulong pag-ulan, pagkulog at pagkidlat lalo na po yan sa hapon at gabi,” she said, claiming the areas that would most likely be affected are those in Eastern Mindanao.