When it comes to the perfect getaway, one of the most famous islands in the country is Palawan. With hundreds of resorts spread throughout the cities of Puerto Princesa, Coron, and El Nido offering activities ranging from banana boat rides to deep-sea diving, Palawan is undoubtedly one of the sure-fire locations to book your mid-year vacation.

Away from all the overwhelming noise of the nightlife that other major cities of Palawan are known for, there hides a serene paradise within San Vicente. A quiet town with the longest white sand beach in the Philippines and the home of Holiday Suites: Port Barton.

Holiday Suites: All-in-One Convenience and Comfort

Convenience has always been an essential factor in finding the right location for a perfect vacation. Fortunately, Holiday Suites: Port Barton offers both convenience and a blissful experience like no other. There is also a wide selection of amenities to make your stay a vacation to remember.

Aside from the tranquil, air-conditioned rooms with breathtaking views overlooking the sandy beach and clear water, Holiday Suites: Port Barton is equipped with a poolside bar and restaurant. The hotel also offers an arrangement of island activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Once all the tiring activities are out of the way, everyone can rest up and enjoy a relaxing hot shower in their hotel room that offers room services and free Wi-Fi. Whether planned or just going with the flow, Holiday Suites has everything to fulfill all your recreational needs.

The Entrepreneurial Rise of Ana Lustre-Malijan

Ana Lustre-Malijan is a successful young entrepreneur and one of the proprietors of Holiday Suites: Port Barton. Growing up in a family of engineers and witnessing her father operate their family business, this inspiring act sparked the desire for Ana to have a business of her own.

The dream quickly became a reality when Ana successfully launched her first milk tea business, Frotea. Now, she’s branching out into the hospitality industry. Holiday Suites: Port Barton was born and provided more job opportunities for her community in Palawan.

“Port Barton has always been close to our hearts,” Ana says. “One of the earliest projects our construction company had was in Port Barton, so I remember going there during weekends with our family. We were looking into opening another property in El Nido when this opportunity came up.”

When asked about the decision to venture into the hospitality industry, Ana shared some insights: “An unfinished hotel was placed on sale, so we grabbed it. We have been in the construction industry for the past 40 years, and when we were looking at how we could diversify our business in our 30th year, we decided to venture into the hospitality industry since Palawan Underground had just been named one of the Seven Wonders of Nature.”

For more information about Holiday Suites: Port Barton, visit the official Holiday Suites: Port Barton website, https://portbarton.holidaysuites.ph/, and for bookings, contact the following: Phone Number: 0917-570-2292 | Email: holidaysuitesportbarton@gmail.com | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HolidaySuitesPortBarton

Holiday Suites is also available for online bookings at Agoda and Booking.com

