A ranking State Department official on Monday refuted China’s accusation that the United States was the “mastermind” behind the South China Sea arbitration case that ruled in favor of Manila in 2016.

China made the accusation on the 7th anniversary of the ruling and claimed that the US is roping in allies to raise the issue each year.

“Any statement that somehow says the US was putting a partner like the Philippines up to this is preposterous. Frankly, I think it’s an insult to the Philippines,” State Department Counselor Derek Chollet said in an interview in Makati.

“We believe that the enforcement of the Peoples’ Republic of China’s unilateral fishing moratorium in areas of the South China Sea that are part of the Philippine exclusive economic zone is inconsistent with the 2016 arbitral tribunal and international law as it is reflected in the Law of the Sea Convention,” he added.

Chollet said the US will continue to oppose any attempt to intimidate parties involved in the maritime row as he reiterated support for the 2016 arbitral ruling.

He said he made this clear during his meetings with officials both in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Chollet visited Manila from July 15-17 and met with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and National Security Advisor Eduardo Año to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, including “the latest conditions in the South China Sea”.

“My point with our colleagues today was to stress that we will remain committed to working alongside our allies to safely and responsibly fly, sail, and operate anywhere that international law allows and that we stand by our Philippine allies and upholding regional security,” he said.

He clarified that Washington does not seek conflict or confrontation but “will not flinch in the face of bullying or coercion”. (PNA)