Ex-rebel leader ‘Ka Allan’ calls on NPA rebels in Palawan to surrender

Alimar Libuna Toting, or “Ka Allan”, the former highest-ranking rebel leader in the province, has called on remaining leaders and members of the New People’s Army (NPA) to surrender peacefully to the local government.

In an interview Wednesday morning with Palawan News, Toting called on his former comrades to give up their cause, following the death in an encounter of Andrea “Ka Naya” Rosal, Bonifacio “Salvador Luminoso” Magramo, Noel “Ka Celnon” Siasico, and Ren “Ka Pandan” Manalo in Barangay Mainit, Brooke’s Point on September 3.

“Yong nangyari doon sa lima [noon] nakaraan ay kahit papaano nakakalungkot, kapwa Pilipino pa rin natin sila. Pero ilang beses na sila binigyan ng pagkakataon ng gobyerno pero naniwala sila doon sa maling prinsipyo nila na labanan [pa rin] ang gobyerno,” Toting said.

“Sa mga dati kong kasamahan na hindi pa bumababa ay bumalik na kayo. Hindi kayo sasaktan, magpadala kayo ng mensahe kung nag-aalangan kayo. ‘Wag na ninyo hintayin na mangyari sa inyo ‘yong nangyari sa kanila,” he said.

He also specifically called on “Ka Jerson”, or Jose Maria Masong, to surrender to the government.

Toting said Masong is a resident of San Vicente whom he is personally familiar with.

“Si Ka Jerson, kilala ko ng personal ang pamilya niya. Kung mababasa o mapapanood mo ito, sumuko ka na. Bumalik ka na. Ako mismo ang susundo sa ‘yo, kung gusto mo kasama pa pamilya mo. Hindi ka sasaktan, tutulungan ka na iiwan ang buhay mo dyan,” he added.

Ka Allan, who was also known as “Ka Peter, Ka Marga, Ka Kier, and Ka Vincent”, surrendered to the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde) in Barangay Pulot Center, Sofronio Española, on November 5, 2019.

He has since reunited with his son whom he had not seen for four years.

Around one month before he surrendered, the government captured a group of NPA rebel leaders — his party wife Jenny Ann Bautista (alias Ka Helen), Glendhyl Malabanan, Ronces Paraguso, and also ranking leader Domingo “Ka Tino” Ritas, Joelito “Ka Jebar/Ka Tangkad” Tanilon, Bener “Ka Bata” Rimbuwan, and Awing “Ka Gitna” Lumpat in Puerto Princesa City.

Toting is a native of North Cotabato. He came to Palawan in 2008 and worked at Agumil Philippines, Inc.

