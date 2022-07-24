- Advertisement by Google -

Three died in a shooting incident at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City on Sunday afternoon while the suspect, a doctor, is under police custody.

According to the report of the Anonas Police Station, the fatalities were Rosita Furigay, former mayor of Lamitan City in Basilan province; Victor George Capistrano, the executive assistant of Furigay; and a certain Bandiola Jeneven.

The incident happened at about 2:55 p.m.

Hannait, reportedly Furigay’s daughter who was supposed to join the graduation ceremony of the School of Law, is undergoing treatment.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) identified the alleged shooter as Dr. Chao-Tiao Yumol, 38, and a resident of Basilan.

He allegedly resented Furigay for allowing the proliferation of illegal drugs, according to an update from the NCRPO.

“The PNP (Philippine National Police) immediately responded to the scene of the incident and the gunman was arrested right away. Probe is ongoing and appropriate charges will be filed against the suspect. PNP OIC (Officer-in-Charge) Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. assures everyone that the PNP is on top of the situation and stiffer security measures are being implemented especially in Quezon City and the rest of Metro Manila,” the PNP said in a statement.

The Ateneo School of Law has canceled its graduation rites, with Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo slated to attend as guest speaker.

Gesmundo was on his way to Ateneo when the shooting transpired and was advised to turn back, a Supreme Court statement said.

Condemnation

“We strongly denounce the shooting incident at the Ateneo de Manila University. This kind of incident has no place in our society and must be condemned to the highest level,” QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement. “We request the Quezon City Police District to continue investigating this incident and ensure that swift justice be attained by the victims and their families.”

Basilan Rep. Mujiv Hataman sent his condolences to Furigay’s husband, Mayor Oric Furigay, and likewise condemned the killing.

“Madaming nagawa si Mayor Rose para sa Lamitan dahil sa kanyang progresibong liderato na dahilan upang magawaran ang lungsod ng Seal of Good Local Governance mula 2016 hanggang 2019 (Mayor Rose did a lot for Basilan and her progressive leadership led to the city getting Seal of Good Local Governance from 2016 to 2019,” read Hataman’s statement.

The Filipino League of Advocates for Good Governance-Maharlika (FLAG-Maharlika), who had previous dealings with the suspect, similarly expressed its sympathy to the families of the victims.

“It is sad and sudden that we learned the suspected shooter, Dr. Chao-Tiao Yumol, a known humanitarian doctor in his community and whistle-blower in the drug trade in his hometown, approached our organization to help expose the alleged drug trade and corruption in Lamitan City,” Aio Bautista, FLAG-Maharlika, lead convenor, said in a statement.

The group said it assisted in providing free legal advice in Yumol’s filing of charges against certain government officials for alleged corrupt practices.

“We strongly denounce the use of extra-judicial actions and violence. As FLAG-Maharlika advocates against malpractices in government, we also advocate peace and abhor the use of violence in the pursuit for a better Philippines. This is why we advocate strongly for judicial reforms so justice may be served swiftly, the group’s statement added. (PNA)