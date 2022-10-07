A former police officer, dismissed for drug use, attacked a child center in Nongbua Lamphu town northeast of Thailand early Thursday afternoon, October 6, killing at least 30 people, the Thai police reported.

Thai Police spokesperson, Col. Jakkapat Vijitraithaya, said in an interview that the assailant, identified as 34-year old Panya Khamrab, was armed with a pistol, a shotgun, and a knife when he strafed the nursery, killing 23 school children, 2 teachers, and 1 police officer before fleeing the crime scene.

The police report also stated that the assailant headed to his house after the attack and killed himself, his wife, and child.

According to some local reports, the attacker also intentionally rammed a motorcycle, injuring two people on his way to his house.

The Thai police link Nongbua’s drug abuse to the mass killing.

