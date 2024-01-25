Ever Bilena introduces a line of powder blush featuring six exquisite shades designed to enhance the natural radiance of every Filipina. From bold matte tones like Heatwave to subtle shimmery hues like Rosy Glow, this buildable and blendable formula ensures a flawless finish with minimal fallouts.

Packed with skin-loving ingredients, including Vitamin E and Hyaluronic Acid, this blush not only adds color but also keeps your skin fresh and hydrated throughout the day.

Ever Bilena’s Powder Blush presents a curated collection of six shades, catering to a variety of preferences. Matte options such as Heatwave, Fever Dream, and Golden Hour offer a rich burst of color, while shimmery choices like Rosy Glow, Dazzling Barbie, and Peachy Pinch provide a touch of glamor.

This blush stands out with its blendable formula, allowing users to achieve a subtle hint of flush or build up to intense radiance. The silky-smooth finish ensures flawless application without harsh lines or cakey patches, leaving the skin feeling soft and smooth.

The luxurious clear glass component adds a touch of sophistication to the product, enhancing the overall makeup experience. At an affordable price of ₱250, Ever Bilena ensures quality without breaking the bank.

For those eager to try this beauty essential, Ever Bilena Powder Blush is conveniently available online at the official Shopee, Lazada, and Tiktok flagship stores. It is also accessible in various stores, including Watsons, SM Department Stores, Robinsons Department Stores, and other leading department stores nationwide.

Elevate your makeup routine and embrace a radiant, wallet-friendly glow with Ever Bilena’s Powder Blush.