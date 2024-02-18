Authorities recaptured a fugitive from the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) 25 years after his escape.

The fugitive, who escaped from IPPF in 1999, was apprehended on February 9 by the IPPF Fugitive Recovery Team (FRT), in collaboration with the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm (SPPF), its Special Operations Group (SOG), Quick Response Force (QRF), and the Sablayan Municipal Police Station in Occidental Mindoro.

The IPPF has chosen not to disclose the escaped inmate’s name.

The escapee is now back in IPPF custody and is expected to face criminal charges related to the escape.