President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has instructed the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to swiftly act on completing the rate reset review for the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), the system operator, following the island-wide blackout that has affected Western Visayas since January 2.

“I have also directed the ERC to complete the reset of NGCP’s rates without further delay, to ensure NGCP’s compliance with its statutory and regulatory obligations, and to defend in no uncertain terms against any attempt to defer, delay, or prevent the implementation of regulatory measures,” Marcos said in a video message.

He also issued directives to ensure that NGCP continues its compliance with statutory and regulatory obligations.

Marcos expressed his regret that, even though power has been restored, the situation inflicted substantial hardships on residents, hampered businesses, jeopardized livelihoods, and compromised healthcare access.

He recalled NGCP’s commitment to completing the Mindanao-Visayas and Panay-Negros-Cebu interconnections last year. Unfortunately, the project remains unfinished.

“Accountability lies with the NGCP. They are tasked with grid stability. Stability involves proactive responses to breakdowns and unexpected events, a duty that NGCP unfortunately has not fulfilled adequately,” Marcos said.

This January 2 power outage was the second time that Panay Island experienced a prolonged power interruption in less than a year.

“NGCP’s failure to act during the crucial two-hour window is a missed opportunity. As the systems operator, NGCP must proactively engage with distribution utilities and cooperatives to manage loads and prevent such system collapses,” Marcos said.

The President called on the NGCP to proactively engage with distribution utilities and cooperatives to manage loads and prevent system collapse.

Marcos reiterated his call on the NGCP “to be transparent to its stakeholders, utilities and regulators, acknowledge its responsibility and be transparent in identifying weaknesses in transmission systems.”