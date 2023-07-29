Enhanced habagat is expected to affect Palawan and other western portions of Luzon as Tropical Storm Falcon, locally known as #FalconPH or Khanun, continues its westward movement over the Philippine Sea, as forecasted by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In a weather bulletin issued at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 29, the weather bureau monitored the center of the storm estimated to be 1,315 kilometers East of Central Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 80 km/h. Falcon is currently moving westward at a speed of 10 km/h.

Although Falcon’s direct impact on the country is unlikely, the enhanced Southwest Monsoon, further intensified by Tropical Storm Falcon, is expected to bring occasional monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

PAGASA noted that Falcon’s current forecast scenario does not warrant the hoisting of Wind Signal over any locality in the country. However, gusty conditions are expected, especially in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds. Specific areas to be affected today, tomorrow, and on Monday have been identified, including Zambales, Bataan, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Romblon, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Northern Samar, and Ilocos Norte.

The storm is expected to remain over the Philippine Sea throughout the weekend and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) region between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.”