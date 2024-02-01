An elderly man was found dead Wednesday morning in the cemetery of Barangay Tinagong Dagat in Narra municipality, the police reported.

The deceased has been identified as Domingo Mediodia, 65, also residing in the cemetery where his body was discovered.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) said that upon arrival of personnel of the Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS) at the scene, they located his body atop an old tomb and was in an advanced state of decomposition.

His relatives reportedly explained that he had been dealing with an illness and had made the decision to reside alone in the cemetery over the last year, desiring isolation.

“According to his family, he was suffering from illness and living alone at the cemetery for a year because he wanted to be in a quiet place,” stated P/Major Ric Ramos, the PPO spokesperson.

The Narra MPS has requested the municipal health officer to conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of Mediodia’s death.