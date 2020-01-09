Elderly man drowns in Tinagong Dagat river

Police authorities in Narra identified the victim as Pedro Doldolia, 64, a utility worker in Tinagong Dagat.

A senior citizen who was last seen doing his laundry Tuesday in a river in Barangay Tinagong Dagat, Narra town was found floating dead early Wednesday morning.

Police authorities in Narra identified the victim as Pedro Doldolia, 64, a utility worker in Tinagong Dagat.

P/Maj. Romerico Remo, Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS) chief, told Palawan News also Wednesday that the victim’s body was by a resident who was fishing at the river.

Remo said they suspect that Doldolia drowned since there was no sign of foul play seen in his body.

“Walang foul play, kahit relatives niya na kasama si kapitan, sama-sama kaming tumingin sa bangkay, wala tayong nakita kahit kaunting galos. Walang hematoma, walang indication na siya ay sinaktan o may foul play,” he said.

He also said that the victim’s son told them Doldolia could not swim.

