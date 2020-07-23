El Nido volunteers enrolled in contact tracing webinar

The initiative is part of the El Nido Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (ENCCI) campaign to strengthen Palawan’s preparedness in handling the pandemic threat.

The town of El Nido has identified 50 local volunteers who will participate in a webinar training on contact tracing that will be facilitated by Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, scheduled on Friday.

The initiative is part of the El Nido Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (ENCCI) campaign to strengthen Palawan’s preparedness in handling the pandemic threat.

ENCCI Chairman Emeritus Engr. Leonides Echague said the undertaking is a joint initiative of the ENCCI and the municipal government.

“We have 50 volunteers and these volunteers will multiply by giving their gained knowledge to other volunteers until we have more and more volunteers in every municipality,“ ENCCI Chair Echague told Palawan News.

About the Author Bella Mutia