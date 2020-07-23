Jul 23, 2020

El Nido volunteers enrolled in contact tracing webinar

Jul 23, 2020 Bella Mutia

The initiative is part of the El Nido Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (ENCCI) campaign to strengthen Palawan’s preparedness in handling the pandemic threat.

The town of El Nido has identified 50 local volunteers who will participate in a webinar training on contact tracing that will be facilitated by Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, scheduled on Friday.

The initiative is part of the El Nido Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (ENCCI) campaign to strengthen Palawan’s preparedness in handling the pandemic threat.

ENCCI Chairman Emeritus Engr. Leonides Echague said the undertaking is a joint initiative of the ENCCI and the municipal government.

“We have 50 volunteers and these volunteers will multiply by giving their gained knowledge to other volunteers until we have more and more volunteers in every municipality,“ ENCCI Chair Echague told Palawan News.

 

Tags: , , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

About the Author

Bella Mutia

More Stories

Prov’l Board seeks fast-tracking of national ID law

Jul 23, 2020 Patricia Laririt

Palawan’s COVID-19 active cases now 21

Jul 23, 2020 Romar Miranda

77 houses destroyed in City fire

Jul 23, 2020 Jayra Joyce Taboada