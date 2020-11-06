El Nido seeks out close contacts of local COVID case

The 21-year-old female Fil-Am patient, who tested positive in a paid swab test in Puerto Princesa City, was bound to fly out of Palawan before her confirmatory result.

El Nido health authorities are tracking down the possible close contacts of the first COVID-19 local transmission case that the town recorded Thursday.

The 21-year-old female Fil-Am patient, who tested positive in a paid swab test in Puerto Princesa City, was bound to fly out of Palawan before her confirmatory result.

The El Nido local government unit (LGU) posted a series of announcements Friday calling for persons who had visited several local bars and a fitness center on October 30 and 31.

“Whoever went to the following establishments on the specified dates and time, please coordinate with the Municipal Health Office (MHO) for contact tracing:

1. Kape Pukka Resto Bar on October 30, 2020, between 7:30 pm-10:30 pm and October 31, 2020, between 10:00 pm-2:00 am

2. Eskinita Bar on October 30, 2020, between 9:30 pm-11:00 pm and October 31, 2020, between 9:00 pm-11:00 pm

3. Madness Fitness Gym on October 30, 2020, between 1:30 pm-3:30 pm

4. The Pangolin Cocktail Bar on October 31, 2020, between 11:00 pm-12:30 am,” the statement read.

The LGU added that they have mobilized members of the MHO and the Philippine National Police to ramp up contact tracing efforts.

“Puspusan din ang ginagawang contact tracing sa pangunguna ng ating MHO at Philippine National Police,” the statement added.

El Nido’s first local transmission case is a resident of Barangay San Fernando and is currently isolated in Puerto Princesa City. It is yet to be determined how this affects the town’s tourism re-opening, which was set to begin in early November, to tourists outside Palawan.