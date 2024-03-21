A 54-year-old man, known as alias “Elio” and a resident of Sitio Vigan, Barangay Bebeladan, El Nido, Palawan, was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition when police raided his house at 6:38 a.m. yesterday, March 20, 2024.

The search yielded one transparent plastic containing 10 pieces of cal. 38 live ammunition, one unit of a cal. 38 revolver without a chamber load and lacking a serial number, one unit of the upper receiver of a homemade shotgun, and one unit of the lower receiver of a homemade shotgun.

The search warrant was issued by Judge Anna Leah Tiongson-Mendoza of Branch 164, Regional Trial Court, Roxas, Palawan.

According to the Palawan Provincial Police Office, the suspect was positively identified as the owner of the seized firearms based on their investigation and surveillance.

“Upon case build up, may mga info na nag-iingat ito ng mga nasabing armas,” said P/Maj. Ric Ramos, spokesperson of the PPPO.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the El Nido MPS.