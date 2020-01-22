El Nido makes it to Huffpost’s ’50 Awesome Solo Travel Destinations To Visit In 2020′

Located in northern Palawan, El Nido was described “as a place full of beaches with endless water sports, boutique hotels, and design-led hostels — perfect for meeting other solo travelers.

American news, opinion, and blog website Huffpost has named the picturesque town of El Nido as one of the “50 Awesome Solo Travel Destinations To Visit In 2020” on January 10 in a travel article written by New York-based culture and parenting reporter Caroline Bologna.

El Nido is No. 24 on the list that was topped by Vancouver, Canada.

Located in northern Palawan, El Nido was described “as a place full of beaches with endless water sports, boutique hotels, and design-led hostels — perfect for meeting other solo travelers. The island’s famous boat tours are a great place for solo travelers to experience the culture with the comfort of a group,” the writer quoted Youmelunch.com blogger Briona Lamback.

The others that made it on the list are Santiago, Chile; Malaysia; Slovenia; St. John’s, Canada; South Korea; Rotterdam, the Netherlands; Accra, Ghana; Malta; Oman; London, England; Taipei, Taiwan; Medellín, Colombia; Napa, California; Georgia; Mexico City, Mexico; Tajikistan; Australia; Ecuador; Iceland; Ethiopia; Edinburgh, Scotland; Grand Canyon, Arizona; El Nido, Philippines; and Montenegro.

Alberta, Canada; Istanbul, Turkey; South Island, New Zealand; Savannah, Georgia; Argentina; South Tyrol, Italy; Thailand; South Of France; Lisbon, Portugual; La Paz, Mexico; Budapest, Hungary; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Rwanda; Barcelona, Spain; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Albuquerque, New Mexico; San Pedro, Belize; Cinque Terre, Italy; New York City, New York; Guatemala; Easter Island; Dublin, Ireland; Bhutan; Aspen, Colorado and Berlin, Germany.

Previously, El Nido has already been cited as one of the most beautiful destinations in the world and the best beach in Asia.

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.