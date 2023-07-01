El Nido Indigenous People’s Mandatory Representative (IPMR) Arnel Abrina was selected by the Cuyonon tribe as the new representative who will replace Board Member Purita Seguritan at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, during the selection process held at the VJR Hall of the provincial capitol on Friday, June 30.

Abrina was chosen by the board of selectors who were verified by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) ahead of the selection process, edging out two other aspirants—Angie Gallego of San Vicente and Renato Felizarte of Taytay.

Before the selection process started, however, tension broke outside the VJR Hall as the camps of Gallego and Felizarte were not allowed to enter.

Felizarte’s group led by Andrei Acosta questioned the process for validation of selectors saying it was not prescribed in the implementing guidelines. Acosta also questioned Abrina’s residency in El Nido which he said is only around eight years and is against the rules mandating that an IPMR should have at least ten years residency in the place he is applying for.

NCIP Provincial Officer Atty. Jansen Jontilla however explained that they just accommodated qualified selectors first to enter the VJR Hall.

“Inuna lang natin papasukin yung mga selectors na nakalista, ito yung mga endorsed sa region by the community, validated by the NCIP. Hindi naman natin sinabi na hindi papayagan. Aside from the selectors, yung observers ang hindi natin (agad) pinapasok para maging maayos yung proseso,” Jontilla told media in an interview.

He also said the three aspirants were asked to enter the premises first but Felizarte and Gallego refused to enter without their supporters. Gallego later on entered and joined the proceedings while Felizarte and his group left the capitol when the selection process started.

After getting selected hoever, Abrina still has to hurdle several obstacles as disqualification cases lodged against him will still be forwarded to the NCIP regional office. Jontilla said that after the selection process, he will submit a report to the region and after verification, Abrina will be issued a Certificate of Affirmation, before he can take the seat of IPMR before the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

“But if the NCIP regional office finds that there is a problem with his qualification, he will not be issued a COA and another selection process will be conducted,” Jontilla explained.

“And of course, we have a due process where he will be given the chance to refute the alegations. Although based on the guidelines, we saw that he is qualified,” he added.

At present, the seat of the IPMR at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan is vacant after the term of Seguritan expired last February. She was granted a three-month holdover capacity which also expired last May.

“Right now, she is performing as a representative of the IPs but without benefits,” Jontilla said.

The IP groups in Palawan created a set of guidelines for the selection of the provincial IPMR which will come from all nine cultural minority groups in the province during their annual convention held in December 222.

Jontilla stated that during the convention, the different tribal groups agreed upon themselves that they will have a rotation of who will take the seat of IPMR at the provincial board. Each tribal community will also set guidelines upon themselves on who they will chose as the representative in the province’s legislative chamber.

After seguritan who is a Pala’wan the next IPMR will come from the Cuyonon group which selected Abrina.