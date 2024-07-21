Eight people were injured, including three minors, while the driver was unharmed when a van slid off the road due to slippery conditions caused by heavy rain on the national highway of Sitio Ibangley, Barangay Dumarao, Roxas, northern Palawan, at 2:45 p.m. on July 20.

The owner and driver of the van was identified as Generoso Bautista Magbanua Jr., 52. The victims were identified as Jenny Boy Vival Nalica, 37; Rowena Moragas Fernandez, 25; Chrizalie Alvior Jungco, 28; Arnold Dionson Pinote, 55; Jernelita Taban Corpuz, 45; and three minors.

The Roxas police reported that the van, which had departed from Puerto Princesa City, was en route to the town of El Nido. However, along the section of the national highway, a combination of a sharp curve and heavy rainfall created extremely slippery conditions. This led to the van overshooting the curve and veering off the road.

Those who sustained minor injuries were taken to the Northern District Hospital in Taytay, Palawan.

As of this writing, the victims and the van driver have reconciled and are currently making legal arrangements with a lawyer, according to the Roxas police.