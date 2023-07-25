The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) of the provincial government of Palawan, led by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO), is currently on blue alert status due to the effects of Typhoon Egay.

According to the PDRRMO through the Provincial Information Office (PIO), it is closely monitoring the situation because of the typhoon’s trajectory and potential impact.

“Kasalukuyang naka-blue alert ngayon ang Emergency Operations Center (EOC) ng pamahalaang panlalawigan ng Palawan sa pangunguna ng Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office dahil sa bagyong Egay,” the PDRRMO said.

“Sa mga oras na ito ay wala pang anumang report na lubhang naapektuhan ng nararanasang sama ng panahon sa lalawigan,” the office added.

As of the latest update, there have been no reports of significant damage or casualties caused by the adverse weather conditions in the province.

However, they remain vigilant and prepared to respond swiftly to any emergencies that may arise.

In light of the typhoon’s effects, local government units in the municipalities of San Vicente, El Nido, and Culion have taken precautionary measures. Classes have been suspended, and transactions in these towns have been temporarily halted to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and tourists.