The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued Rainfall Advisory No. 20, still warning residents of continuing rainfall and potential flooding as Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon continue to affect the northern part of the province.

The advisory indicated that areas in Palawan, specifically Linapacan, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, San Vicente, Roxas, Agutaya, Cuyo, Magsaysay, and Puerto Princesa City, are currently experiencing light to moderate rains with occasional heavy downpours.

Rainfall rates range from 2.5 to 4.5 liters per square meter per hour, with some areas experiencing even higher intensities of up to 7.5 to 15 liters per square meter per hour.

“Meron tayong at times heavy rains in many areas of Luzon pa—kabilang na dyan ang Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union,

PAGASA forecasts that these adverse weather conditions may persist for the next 2 to 3 hours and may impact nearby areas as well. The state weather bureau urges residents and disaster risk reduction and management councils in the affected areas to closely monitor the situation and stay vigilant for updates.

With the potential for heavy rains and flooding, authorities are advising the public to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas are especially urged to stay alert and be ready to evacuate if necessary.

As of 4 a.m. this morning, Typhoon EgayPH has been gradually moving away, positioned at approximately 295 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes. It is currently classified as a typhoon with maximum winds of 150 kph and gustiness of 185 kph, moving northwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA’s latest satellite animation reveals that the direct impact of Egay is still influencing many parts of Luzon and Western Visayas as it moves away from the Philippine landmass. The typhoon is also enhancing the southwest monsoon in several areas.

Estareja mentioned that based on PAGASA’s latest track, the typhoon is expected to continue its north-northwestward movement within the next two days while maintaining its strength as it passes between Taiwan and China.

Although it is projected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) soon, due to its wide radius of around 650 kilometers, strong winds are expected to affect parts of Northern Luzon as it makes its way out.

“Sa latest track ng PAGASA, inaasahan na kikilos north-northwest within the next two days itong si bagyong Egay, at mananatili bilang isang typhoon habang tumatawid sa pagitan ng Taiwan and China,” said Estareja.

As a result, tropical cyclone wind signals may still be raised today, even when the typhoon is already outside the country’s area of responsibility.

Furthermore, PAGASA maintains a gale warning in effect for other areas, including Palawan, where waves are anticipated to reach heights of up to 10 meters.