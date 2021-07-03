Economic frontliners priority in city-acquired AstraZeneca vaccines

City residents were being inoculated with anti-COVID jabs at the "mega vaccination" center in Puerto Princesa City Coliseum. | photo courtesy of Puerto Princesa City Covac\ File photo

The city government announced Friday it will prioritize “economic frontliners” in the continuation of its vaccination rollout with the expected arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccines ordered by the local government unit from its manufacturer.

During a virtual meeting with the contractor and supplier, Mayor Lucilo Bayron said that the first shipment includes 6,000 doses from the 200,000 doses that the city government purchased.

He said that the priority groups to be vaccinated are those under A4 category or the economic frontliners, uniformed personnel, and personnel of essential sectors.

“Dahil galing ‘yan sa WHO (ang vaccines ngayon) ay may kasama ‘yang regulation o policy. Ang sabi kasi nila ay dapat A1 lang muna ang babakunahan, natapos na natin ‘yon. Sunod naman daw ay A2 at A3. Di pa nila inaallow ang A4 o mga economic frontliners tulad ninyo na nasa negosyo,” Bayron said.

“Sa tingin namin ay mahalaga na masimulan na rin ang mga economic frontliners kasi sila ang lumalabas ng bahay para magtrabaho. Ngayon tatanggapin natin ang bakuna na darating at hindi tayo covered ng policy ng WHO kaya ang unang unang darating na doses ay ia-allocate sa A4, sa economic frontliners,” he added.

Bayron also said that these frontliners also include those having transactions with the city government to protect their employees and offices.

“Ang nakikita namin ay ang mga katransact din namin sa city, kayo ‘yon mga supplier at contractors kasi hindi maatraso ang mga interest natin. Ang mga liason ninyo baka ‘yon ang magdala ng problema at masara na naman ang isang opisina kaya atraso na naman,” he said.

According to Bayron, they have already identified approximately 4,700 people who will be vaccinated in the upcoming AstraZeneca vaccine doses.

Included in the list are those from public transportation, uniformed personnel, and teachers.

“May nailista na tayo na 4,700, sa bilang na ito ay inunan natin ang public transport, pulis na mahigit 500, teachers. May natitira pa na more or less 1,300,” he said.

He added that the 2nd shipment of 200,000 doses are around 9,500 doses expected to arrived in August.

Bayron said that they have organized meetings with the concerned sectors as part of the preparation of the vaccination roll out.

“Kung hindi tayo maghahanda sa 6,000 doses ay baka mabigla tayo. ‘Yong 2nd shipment ay darating sa buwan ng August, 9,500 doses. Pinaghahandaan natin lahat ng ito, pag-uusapan natin ang mga proseso,” he said.

City administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa also encouraged the public to avail the vaccines while there is continuous supply.

“‘Yong mga empleyado at mga contractors natin dito sa city ay sana i-grab nila itong opportunity para hindi masayang. Ang kalaban natin dito ang opportunity ay isang beses lang darating, kapag pinalampas mo ay sa iba na mapupunta,” Pedrosa said.

“Eventually ay tatanggalin na ang mg quarantine sa facility, siguro kanya-kanyang expense na kapag nagkaroon ng COVID. Lalo na kung ang tinamaan ng COVID ay walang bakuna kaya dapat makapagdesisyon sila na magpabakuna habang mayroong available,” he added.

Some of the attendees of the virtual meeting were WTEI, Tagusao Construction and Trading, GSMAXX Construction, and Palawan News.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts