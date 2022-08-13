- Advertisement by Google -

Hendrik Muda, a 78-year-old Dutch national residing in Quezon municipality in southern Palawan, was found dead early morning yesterday at his beach home in Sitio Simunong, Barangay Sowangan, police authorities said.

According to a Police Provincial Office (PPO) report, his house helper, Pinky Rose Pagayona, arrived at work at 6:15 a.m. on August 12, only to find him unresponsive when she tried to wake him up. His body was discovered on the veranda of his residence at Shaman’s Beach.

The PPO went on to say that Muda was alone at his house since his wife, whose name was not given, had traveled to Puerto Princesa City for personal reasons.

A police officer from the Quezon municipal police station examines the body of Dutch citizen Hendrik Muda at his residence in the said town’s Barangay Sowangan. (Photo courtesy of the Palawan Provincial Police Office)

“Further investigation revealed that Hendrik Muda drank two bottles of liquor. Considering that the said person was old and large built, he accidentally tripped and/or, lost balance, fell on the floor, thus hitting his head, causing his untimely death,” the PPO report stated.

Personnel of the police station in Quezon town have already asked for a post-mortem examination to be performed on the deceased.

