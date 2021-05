Durian Park bubuksan ngayong araw sa Brooke’s Point

BROOKE’S POINT, Palawan — Ilulunsad ngayong araw sa Sityo Pangataleban sa Barangay Ipilan sa bayan na ito ang Durian Park bilang bahagi ng proyektong eco-agri-tourism ng pamahalaan sa pamumuno ni Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano.

Ang Durian Park ay isinakatuparan ng lokal na pamahalaan upang maging dagdag na tourist attraction at maging pasyalan ng mga mamamayan ng bayan at iba pang turista na nais pumunta sa Brooke’s Point.

Ang parke ay may lawak na walong ektarya na kung saan ang disenyo ng lugar na pagtataniman ng mga native durian at iba pang indigenous at endemic na puno ng kahoy ay kinopya sa bansang Indonesia. Layon nito ay for educational purposes kaya lalagyan ng lokal na pangalan at scientific name ang bawat puno.

“This property was offered to us three years ago and I was immediately smitten upon seeing a stream that never runs dry even during summer. Perfect for another eco-agri-tourism that we want our town to be known for. This can also be a place for prenup (pictorials), family picnic, field trip,” pahayag ni ni Feliciano.

“The park is inspired by Indonesia’s Durian Farm that is frequented by tourists. We will plant native Durian, other indigenous and endemic trees that likewise abound in the area. As such, we advised our workers to keep them and put a name tag (local and scientific name) on every tree for educational purposes,” dagdag na paliwanag niya.

Pinasalamatan din ng alkalde ang suportang ibinigay ni Governor Jose Chavez Alvarez sa pagdonate ng mga binhi na nakahanda nang itanim ngayon araw at maging ang pagbigay ng mga panuntunan ng tamang pagtatanim at pag-aalaga nito.

“We will plant the most delicious Durian that we have ever tasted, thanks to Governor Jose Alvarez who donated and delivered the seedlings of that variety with instructions on how to plant and grow them successfully,” aniya.

