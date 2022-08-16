- Advertisement by Google -

A dump truck whose driver passed out while driving on the national highway in Sofronio Española municipality rammed through a rice field and smashed into a little snack house built of light materials, injuring him, his helper, and a laborer.

Police authorities in the area told the Police Provincial Office (PPO) in a report that the incident involving Isuzu dump truck driver Richard Callao, 33; his helper James Carlos Sigua, 25; and laborer Esperedion Ureta, 41, happened on August 15 at about 2 p.m. along Km. 163, Barangay Pulot Center in the said town in southern Palawan.

According to PPO through P/Maj. Ric Ramos, Callao passed out while operating the dump truck from Brgy. Maasin in Brooke’s Point on the way to Puerto Princesa City.

“Upon reaching the curve portion of the road, the driver fainted and lost control of the vehicle. The dump truck overturned on the rice field on the left side of the road, colliding with the victim Ureta’s mini snack house made of light materials and passing through the waiting shed nearby,” the PPO report stated.

Callao suffered major head injuries, while Ureta and truck helper Sigua sustained minor wounds.

They were brought to Sofronio Española District Hospital (SEDH), but the driver was transferred to the Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital (SPPH) in Brooke’s Point for further medical treatment.

Callao is a resident of Brgy. Urduja, Narra town, while Sigua and Ureta are residents of Brgy. San Jose in Puerto Princesa and Brgy. Pulot Center in Sofronio Española, respectively.

