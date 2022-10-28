The Department of Trade and Industry Palawan reiterated its commitment towards sustainable development through its responsible consumerism and production goal as part of its Consumer Welfare Month celebration this October.

DTI Palawan Provincial Director Hazel Salvador said the department’s advocacy is in line with the theme “Sustainable Consumerism in the Digital Age” it has been pushing since 2018.

“Doon sa ating sustainable consumerism, may mga goals kami doon, one of which ay yung responsible consumerism and production. Ngayon ay nasa digital age na tayo pero yung concern natin sa environment ay hindi pa rin nawawala lalo na ngayon, napakadali umorder ng pangangailangan natin sa araw-araw,”Salvador said, in reference to online trading platforms.

“Sa ganitong paraan naging mas madali na tayo makabili ng ating mga pangangailangan, kaya mas lalong pinaigting natin yung ating advocacy na maging responsible. So yung responsible consumption and production ay sinimulan ng DTI n00ng 2018 as part of our commitment to sustainable development kasi responsibility nating lahat na maging conscious and mindful sa pag consum ng mga binibili sa ating pang-araw araw na pangangailangan,” she added.

To become responsible consumers, Salvador explained that one must be aware of the products he is buying, including its origins and the process it underwent in production.

She stated that as part of DTI’s mandate they assist medium, small and micro entrrprises (SMSE) in the business side through marketing promotions while in the production and development side, they also help SMSEs become responsible through reduced waste production and by making sure that raw materials used are not harmful to the environment.

In summary she said, it is the advocacy of DTI to encourage citizens to become responsible both as consumers and as producers pointing out sustainable consumerism as the theme of the celebration.

“Yung effect kasi ng irresponsible consumerism, hindi natin direktang nararamdaman. Makikita natin yan pag may bagyo, may baha, yung epekto ng climate change. Yun yung isa sa mga implications,” Salvador explained.

“Pero yung immediate, at the onset, for example, mahilig tayong mag-consume ng produkto na gawa sa plastic. Although hindi natin maiwasan na yung mga produkto ay ginagamitan talaga ng plastic. For example, dito sa Palawan hindi na gumagamit ng plastic yung malalaking establishments. They use paper bag or ecobag. And ine-encourage nila tayo na magdala ng sariling lalagyan. Pero pag namalengke tayo, meron pa ring plastic,” she noted.

