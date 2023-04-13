The Department of Trade and Industry in MIMAROPA is pushing for the digitization of small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to market their products.

On Wednesday, April 13, DTI MIMAROPA conducted an orientation and onboarding session for MSMEs on a locally-based online shopping platform, SOMAGO.

“SOMAGO is one of the newest online platforms that offers a fun and unique shopping experience, custom-built campaigns, and promos for sellers,” DTI MIMAROPA said in a Facebook post.

Last year, DTI also conducted a virtual boot camp, linking local MSMEs to the online payment platform PayBiz.

DTI MIMAROPA has also expressed its commitment to continuously addressing the needs and concerns of MSMEs and keeping them updated on trends towards the “new digital normal”.

About Post Author