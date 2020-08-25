DTI offers livelihood support kits to Bagong Silang fire victims

DTI Palawan provincial director Hazel Salvador said Tuesday that out of 63 total beneficiaries in the region, 39 are from Palawan who will receive P5,000-worth of livelihood kits each.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has offered livelihood support kits under the Pagkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PBG) program to some 39 individuals who lost their homes in a fire in Barangay Bagong Silang.

“Bale DTI was tapped for the livelihood assistance part. Kasi di ba ‘pag may mga nasusunugan, ang mga immediate concerns nila ay saan matutulog, housing, mga gamit, pagkain, at damit,” Salvador said.

“So, may ibang ahensya ang tumutulong doon, kami sa DTI ay tutulong naman sa pag umpisa nila ng pangkabuhayan, livelihood o negosyo, kaya nagbibigay ng lovelihood kits,” she added.

Salvador said that the 39 victims of the fire in Bagong Silang were chosen based on their “profiles”.

Under the PBG program, DTI aims to provide assistance packages for victims of fire, typhoons, and other calamities nationwide.

The program was launched in January after the Taal volcano eruption.

“Nag-conduct kami ng profiling. Kasi hindi naman lahat may negosyo, ‘yong iba nagwo-work sa private companies, nagwo-work sa call center, ‘yong iba lumipat na ng tirahan,” she said.

According to the statement released by its regional office, a total of P372,250.70 worth of kits were turned over to 63 beneficiaries from the provinces of Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, and Romblon as of July.

The mode of assistance came in as training, actual goods, and gift passes. On the other hand, 28 of the type of kits provided were in the form of sari-sari store package, while 35 were hog dispersal kits and fishing tools and materials, it added.

