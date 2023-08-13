Representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Mimaropa, along with third-party technicians, carried out a comprehensive troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance session for the bamboo engraving machine at the common service facility in Busuanga on Thursday, August 10.

The bamboo handicraft industry in the municipality focuses on crafting artistic and functional items from bamboo. This initiative by DTI Mimaropa aims to improve the quality and production rate of these bamboo-based products, enhancing Busuanga’s local economy and preserving its traditional crafts.

DTI Mimaropa emphasized that the engraving machine play an important role in enhancing the bustling local bamboo handicraft production in the area.

By undertaking this activity, DTI underscores its continuous support for the local industry and its commitment to fostering economic growth within the region.

The regional office also highlighted its regular troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance activities for Shared Service Facilities and Common Service Facilities across the region. This ensures that equipment and facilities remain in top-notch condition, promoting their efficiency and longevity.