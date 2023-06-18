The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) MIMAROPA Regional Monitoring and Enforcement Team (RMET) carried out a comprehensive inspection, monitoring, and enforcement campaign to ensure compliance with Fair Trade Laws regarding product standards and Service & Repair Shops (SRS) in several municipalities of Palawan from June 5 to June 9.

Out of the 86 establishments monitored during the operation, DTI found 82 to be fully compliant with the established regulations.

As per standard operating procedures, the RMET issued Notice of Violation (NOV) to the remaining four non-compliant firms, based on the Department Administrative Order No. 2, Series of 2007, and the Price Tag law. These firms were discovered to be selling products without the necessary Philippine Standard (PS) Mark or Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) Sticker, both of which are essential indicators that products have undergone the Mandatory Certification Schemes by the Bureau of Philippines Standards.

The RMET identified various items, including PVC electrical tape, inner tubes for motorcycle tires, lighters, and PE pipes, that were being sold without the proper PS Marks or ICC Stickers. These markings serve as crucial indicators of compliance with product quality and safety standards, ensuring that consumers are protected from substandard or unsafe products.

The DTI MIMAROPA region urges the public to remain vigilant and always check for the presence of PS Marks or ICC Stickers on products that are subject to Mandatory Certification Schemes. These markings signify that the products have undergone rigorous testing and certification processes to ensure their quality, safety, and compliance with national standards.

To learn more about the products covered by mandatory certification, consumers are encouraged to visit the official website of the Bureau of Philippines Standards at https://bps.dti.gov.ph/product-certification/list-of-products-under-mandatory-certification.