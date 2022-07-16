- Advertisement by Google -

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Friday said it is now updating its nationwide list of beneficiaries for the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

Data management efforts will ensure that all unqualified and ineligible beneficiaries will be removed from the program, the DSWD in a statement.

Secretary Erwin Tulfo directed the delisting of beneficiaries whose children have already completed the education requirements.

The Beneficiary Data and Management System will determine the active beneficiaries who are entitled to receive cash grants, subject to the monitoring and evaluation of their compliance to the 4Ps conditions.

The DSWD has already assessed more than one million beneficiaries as non-poor, and is now under processing for immediate graduation from the program.

The results of the beneficiaries’ assessment will reflect on the agency’s “Listahanan 3”, which is now in its final phase.

The DSWD will likewise conduct proxy means test to identify if households are considered poor or not.

The 4Ps is a poverty reduction strategy that provides grants to extremely poor households to improve their health, nutrition, and education, particularly of children aged 0 to 14 years.

Meanwhile, the DSWD, through the National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau, partnered with Cebu Pacific airlines for free transportation of Disaster Assistance Family Access Card (DAFAC) forms to disaster-vulnerable areas in preparation for the pro-active disaster response operations.

Recently, the airline company delivered 348,000 pieces of DAFAC forms to Butuan, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Davao, Laguindingan, and General Santos Airports.

DSWD uses DAFAC forms in monitoring the provision of aid to families affected by disasters and ensuring that all families hit by calamities are provided with appropriate assistance. (PNA)