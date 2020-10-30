DSWD pinag-aaralan ang pagkakaroon ng online discount ng senior citizens at PWDs

Ayon kay DSWD Sec. Rolando Joselito Bautista sa isang virtual briefing, ang kanilang ahensya ay nakipag-partner na sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) upang gumawa ng isang polisiya na magche-check ng rules online para sa purchasing ng senior citizens at PWDs.

Pinag-aaralan ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) ang mga paraan upang mapakinabangan ng vulnerable sector — senior citizens at persons with disabilities (PWDs) — ang kanilang discount privileges sa online transactions.

Ayon kay DSWD Sec. Rolando Joselito Bautista sa isang virtual briefing, ang kanilang ahensya ay nakipag-partner na sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) upang gumawa ng isang polisiya na magche-check ng rules online para sa purchasing ng senior citizens at PWDs.

“Ito ay para masigurado na hindi maaabuso ang mga pribiliheyo para sa bulnerableng sektor ng lipunan (This is to make sure that the privileges enjoyed by the vulnerable sector will not be abused [overlooked]),” saad ni Bautista.

Nasasaad sa Republic Act 9994 o Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010, ang mga senior citizens ay entitled sa 20 porsyentong diskwento at exempted sa value-added tax (VAT) na ipinapataw sa goods at services mula sa mga establisyemento.

Ang Republic Act 10754 (An Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of PWD), ay nagbibigay sa PWDs ng oportunidad na mag-participate sa mainstream society sa pamamagitan ng pagkakaloob ng 20 porsyentong diskwento at VAT exemption sa sale ng ilang identified goods at services.

Ito ay applicable din sa transportasyon, recreation centers, at medical services.

“Ito ay patunay na isinaalang-alang ng DSWD ang karapatan ng bulnerableng sektor ng lipunan at patuloy itong nakikipag-ugnayan sa mga opisina at iba pang mga implementing agencies para masiguro na maipapatupad ang iba pang batas na ito (This shows that DSWD looks over the welfare of the vulnerable sector of our community. We continue to engage with other offices and implementing agencies to make sure that these laws are being implemented),” he added. (PNA)