The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Mimaropa Office provided aid to 120 families impacted by recent fires in two coastal barangays of Puerto Princesa City, granting each ₱12,500 for livelihood and educational support, amounting to a total of ₱6,180,000.

Aimed at aiding families in reconstructing their lives following a devastating fire that swept through their homes on February 7 in Bagong Silang and Pagkakaisa barangays, the assistance was distributed on March 20 at the People’s Amphitheater in Mendoza Park.

DSWD Mimaropa said in a statement on Wednesday that the grants are intended to empower recipients to initiate small-scale business ventures, providing them with a means to sustain their livelihoods after the disaster.

Additionally, 740 families were provided with educational assistance ranging from ₱5,000 to ₱10,000 through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

The distribution was led by DSWD Regional Director Leonardo Reynoso, in collaboration with the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) and Social Welfare and Development Team (SWADT) Palawan staff. The initiative was part of the coordinated response efforts to aid displaced families.

Assistance was also extended to 36 households affected by previous fire incidents in Barangay San Miguel on January 17 and February 14, 2024.

Reynoso pointed out in his speech that the DSWD Mimaropa, in tandem with local government units (LGUs), is committed to provide timely support to affected individuals during times of crisis.

He also stressed to the recipients the importance of judiciously utilizing the cash aid provided by the department.

The awarding ceremony was also attended by other local government officials, including Chief Political Affairs Officer and representative of Office of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Jose Fernando Escalante; Norma Ruth Raymundo, OIC and Head of Partnership Building Section of the SLP National Program Management Office (NPMO); Gina Bacosa, SLP Provincial Coordinator; Ma. Leonila Mojal, Social Welfare Officer III of the City Social Welfare Development Office and LGU’s representative; and Romy Remojo, barangay captain of Pagkakaisa.