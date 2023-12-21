A total of 233 clients benefited from the simultaneous payouts of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the MIMAROPA region for beneficiaries of educational assistance and financial aid.

A total of P 660,620 were handed out by the DSWD Community-Based Services Section under the Protective Services Division (PSD) in Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro from December 11 to 15.

According to DSWD, THE initiative aimed to assist clients of the Sectoral Program by providing educational and financial support services.

They also expressed gratitude to the local government units (LGUs) for the support and assistance during the activity.