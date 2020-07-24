Drug suspect succumbs to stroke while being chased by cops

Emergency team carrying Jimmy Socorro going to the Hospital before he was declared dead on arrival at the hospital in Coron. || Images from Ratskie Kilogram.

The deceased suspect, identified as Jaime Paller Socorro, 67, was found unconscious by policemen who were chasing him following the sting operation. He was reportedly declared dead on arrival at the town hospital.

A drug suspect trying to elude arrest by Coron police authorities during a buy-bust operation Wednesday died after suffering from a stroke while he was being chased.

According to a report filed by P/Maj. Thirz Starky Timbancaya, chief of the Coron MPS, Socorro was with two other companions during the buy-bust operation, both of whom were captured.

Provincial Police Office (PPO) spokesperson P/Cpt. Ric Ramos told Palawan News on Thursday that Socorro’s family informed them that the suspect has hypertension and has been suffering from high blood pressure.

Ramos said that the family of the 67-year-old drug suspect will no longer seek an autopsy of his body.

He said the police personnel who participated in the buy-bust were able to purchase a sachet of shabu from his group.

Also arrested during the buy-bust were Francis Riva, 41, a boatman, and Anne Hermida. Both are under the custody of the Coron police and are facing charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and R.A. 10591 for possessing an illegal firearm.

Ramos said that aside from the sachets of suspected shabu, a caliber 45 pistol was also confiscated from them.

The Coron Municipal Police Station was joined in the operation by the Regional Mobile Force Battalion, and 1st MC, Police Regional Office-MIMAROPA.

