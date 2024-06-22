Authorities from the Balabac police station, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), conducted an anti-illegal drug operation in Sitio Lindagong, Barangay Bancalaan, Balabac, which resulted in the apprehension of three individuals on June 20.

The suspects were residents of the area, according to the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPO) in a report.

During the operation, authorities seized evidence from the suspects, including small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu.

Other confiscated items included drug paraphernalia such as a pair of scissors, lighters, and personal belongings like a wallet and a flashlight. Additionally, authorities recovered various denominations of currency, totaling to ₱570 and Malaysian bills, suggesting possible involvement in cross-border activities.

The provincial police said the seized illegal drugs, weighing approximately 2 grams with an estimated street value of ₱14,000, will undergo forensic examination at the Provincial Forensic Unit.

The suspects are currently under the custody of Balabac MPS pending the filing of charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.