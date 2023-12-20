The driver of a vehicle survived after being involved in an accident this morning around 6 a.m. on the highway in Barangay Plaridel, Aborlan, southern Palawan.

The vehicle, a white Hilux, was driven by 28-year-old Joemark Sabuya.

Sabuya was traveling from Brooke’s Point to Puerto Princesa City at the time of the accident.

Initial reports from the Palawan Police Provincial Office indicate that the accident was caused by the driver losing control of the vehicle due to the slippery road.

Police Major Ric Ramos, the spokesperson for the provincial police, stated that there were no passengers in the vehicle when the accident occurred.