Another accident involving a domesticated animal has been recorded, where the driver of the motorcycle died while its passenger sustained injuries, in Barangay Plaridel, Aborlan, Palawan at 4:15 yesterday, May 19.

The victim was identified as Ian Perez, 27, a resident of Brgy. Dumangeña, Narra, and his passenger June Amar, 22, a resident of Jose Rizal, Aborlan, in the southern part of Palawan.

A police report stated that the victims were coming from Dumangueña, exiting the national highway when a cow suddenly crossed and collided with the motorcycle carrying them.

The Aborlan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) responded to the accident and brought the two to Aborlan Medicare Hospital, but they were declared dead on arrival by the doctor.

Meanwhile, the alleged owner of the cow, reportedly a resident of the area, has not been apprehended.

Authorities have identified the owner but refused to disclose it to the public due to ongoing investigations.