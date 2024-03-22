A man was attended to by personnel from the Puerto Princesa City Anti Crime Task Force earlier this morning after allegedly colliding with a stoplight near a fast food establishment and the Provincial Capitol Building at Junction 1.

According to a report from the Anti Crime Task Force (ACTF) posted on the We R1 at Your Service Facebook page at 3:48 a.m. on March 23, when they arrived at the scene, they found a motorist lying on the road next to his motorcycle.

The individual was identified as Michael Angelo Sordolio, 21, a resident of Barangay San Miguel.

Together with the police, upon questioning, it was found out that Sordolio had been drinking. His condition was assessed, and it was determined that he had no injuries.