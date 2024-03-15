A driver and his passenger were injured following an accident that occurred yesterday evening, March 14, on the national road at Purok 5, Barangay Bato-bato, Narra, in southern Palawan.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) identified the victim as Jomarie Aplaon, 30, a resident of Purok Proper, Barangay Ipilan, in the same town. The police, on the other hand, did not reveal the passenger’s identity.

Based on the investigation, Aplaon was driving a Hyundai Accent around 10 p.m. on the said day with his passenger when the accident happened.

He was traversing the highway from Ipilan towards Poblacion, Narra, in a south-to-north direction. However, Aplaon lost control of the vehicle, veering off to the right side of the road, and crashed.

Aplaon sustained injuries across various parts of his body, while his passenger suffered head injuries.

The MDRRMO Rescue staff of the town transported both to Narra Municipal Hospital for medical care.