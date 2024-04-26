An evening of drinking among friends turned violent in Sitio Tagpapasi, Barangay Tabon, Quezon, Palawan, last night at around 8:30 p.m.

The victims were identified as Benjie Tunyang, 44, who was rushed to Brookes Point Provincial Hospital, while Alex L. Binogias, 48, was undergoing treatment at Quezon Medicare.

Meanwhile, the suspect, known as alias Ed, attempted to flee but was apprehended by police with the help of eyewitnesses.

According to the Quezon police report, the altercation erupted suddenly among the three individuals during their drinking session.

“Tumakas siya agad pagkatapos niya atakihin ang dalawa. Tapos nakita namin siya mga 300 meters galing doon sa pjnangyarihan ng insidente, sa mga kabahayan din, sa labas lang siya ng mga bahay nagtago,” the Quezon police said.

The suspect may face charges of frustrated murder pending further investigation.