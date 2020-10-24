DPWH reports progress on northern Palawan projects

Engr. Amelia Fajardo, DPWH District 1 officer, said in an online press briefing that out of a total of 104 projects, they have already completed 57 this year despite the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The Department of Public Work in Highways (DPWH) has recorded a 67.95 percent completion of all its 104 infrastructure projects in the 1st District of Palawan.

Engr. Amelia Fajardo, DPWH District 1 officer, said in an online press briefing that out of a total of 104 projects, they have already completed 57 this year despite the coronavirus disease pandemic.

She said the majority of completed projects have an estimated budget allocation of P759 million.

Four out of the total are projects by their regional office. As of current, Fajardo said 40 projects are ongoing and seven have not yet started.

Some of the completed bridge projects are Abongan bridge with a contract allocation of P4.7 million, Itabiak worth P5 million, Coron-Busuanga road bridges P7 and P8.3 million and Tagumpay bridge worth P5.8 million.

“Ang total number of projects natin ay 104, mayroon pong widening projects, at flood control. ‘Yan ang mga project this year,” she said.

Fajardo said they are expecting to complete 80 percent of all the projects before the end of 2020 because construction has affected by the pandemic particularly the Calamianes Islands Group that placed under lockdown.

“’Yong iba siguro ay next year na natin matatapos lalo na ‘yong sa mga island municipalities at ‘yong Coron and Busuanga dahil apektado rin talaga ng COVID-19. Ang target natin ay mag 80 percent ang accomplishment natin bago matapos ang taon, sa ngayon ay nasa 67.95 percent na at hindi naman tayo behind,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo said that there will be 113 bridge and road projects to be implemented in northern Palawan amounting to P871 million.

She said that the proposed budget allocation for the 1st District is P2.3 billion, including the budget for the regional projects.

“Mayroon kaming 113 na may proposed budget na P871 million. Overall proposed budget po natin ay P2.3 billion pero kasama na dito ang regional projects at ‘yong iba ay ang mga hindi na-release na budget for 2020. Pinakamalaking projects pa rin ay ang roads natin, mga tulay,” Fajardo said.

