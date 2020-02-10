DPWH project interrupts water supply in Sofronio Española

Hermogenes Chua of the Municipal Economic Enterprise and Development Office (MEEDO) said Sunday that the disturbance of the main lines is causing low pressure to sometimes no water in nearly a thousand households in these barangays.

SOFRONIO ESPAÑOLA, Palawan — The six-lane road widening project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has interrupted the steady water supply in nine barangays in this town due to main water lines being affected by its equipment.

Hermogenes Chua of the Municipal Economic Enterprise and Development Office (MEEDO) said Sunday that the disturbance of the main lines is causing low pressure to sometimes no water in nearly a thousand households in these barangays.

“Hindi talaga maganda ang serbisyo natin ngayon sa mga consumers natin at isa ang dahilan dito ‘yong pagsasagawa ng DPWH sa highway. Nadadaanan ng road widening ng DPWH yong mga mainline patungong mga barangay,” Chua said to Palawan News.

Chua said another reason why there is no water sometimes is that too much pressure is causing pipes to break.

If the case is like this, he said they have to turn off the source.

“Minsan nagkakaroon din tayo ng mahabang pagkawala ng tubig dahil minsan kapag nagpapalabas tayo ng tubig mula sa source, sobrang lakas ng pressure kaya minsan may mga linya tayo na pumuputok kaya kailangan nating patayin muna bago maibalik ang tubig sa mga bahay”, Chua added.

Chua said they are not sure when water services will return to normal, but coordination is now being done with the DPWH to ensure that mainlines are avoided.

He asked for patience from the consumers who have been affected and assured they are doing their best to make sure the water supply returns to normal.

Meanwhile, water consumer Robert Alipoon said he is hopeful that the situation will get the right response it deserves because water is very important in their daily life.

“Ang hirap sa amin bilang consumer kasi minsan buong araw wala talagang tubig, minsan naman mahina ang tulo sa gripo”, Alipoon said.

