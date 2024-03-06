Engineers from various departments of Palawan 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) recently participated in a two-day training on Feasibility Study and Source Development, Design Requirements for Water Supply Systems, and Water Quality Assurance from February 28 to 29, conducted by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Philippines.

According to DPWH, the training is aimed to equip the participants with essential skills and knowledge towards water security.

The focus of the training was to address the impact of climate change on water sources, crucial for sustaining the needs of the local population.

Palawan 1st District Engineer Rommel Aguirre emphasized the importance of understanding and adapting to these changes to ensure a resilient water supply system

This collaboration with USAID is part of the Safe Water Project, which seeks to ensure a water-secure future for households and establishments in the Philippines’ most water-stressed communities.