The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Mimaropa reported Tuesday that it has completed the rehabilitation and construction of 665.97 kilometers of national roads within the region from July 2022 to the present.

DPWH Mimaropa Regional Director Gerald Pacanan, during their first press conference hosted by the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), said that in addition to this, they have completed 1,072.04 kilometers of road projects under the Convergence and Special Support Program, such as the farm-to-market and tourism roads.

They have also constructed 109 bridges, 160 flood mitigation projects to reduce damage caused by flooding, 43 school buildings, and 153 rainwater collector systems to address La Niña and water scarcity throughout the region.

Pacanan noted that for 2024 projects alone, 2,187 jobs have already been created, which is consistent with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration’s 8-point socioeconomic program that aims to create more work for Filipinos.

“These accomplishments are just the start; we do not stop here. We want to build more, we want to build quality infrastructure; we want to serve the Filipino people, especially the Mimaropa public,” he said on May 28 during PIA’s Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas.

In Palawan, the department’s regional office claimed that it recently completed an access road leading to seaweed farms in Barangay Danleg, Dumaran town; widened Puerto Princesa North Road; and installed solar-powered streetlights in Narra.

Pacanan stated that the DPWH Mimaropa has ₱59 billion for project implementation this 2024.

He also added that DPWH Mimaropa will ensure continuous implementation of projects despite various challenges being faced.

“Gagawin namin ang aming makakakaya upang maibigay ang aming taos-pusong serbisyo. Hindi magiging rason ang kakulangan sa pondo upang makapag bigay ng serbisyo sa publiko,” he added.

(We will do our utmost to provide our wholehearted service. Lack of funds will not be an excuse to deliver service to the public.)

Pacanan said he and his team are dedicated to executing further projects that seek to tackle connectivity, decrease travel duration, enhance road infrastructure, quality, and safety, and save lives and properties in the event of natural calamities.

In addition, the DPWH regional office has guaranteed the public that they will continuously enhance their strategic convergence program with other government agencies to promote growth and development in the fields of public health, education, agriculture, and tourism in the region.

The “Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas” was organized in partnership with the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), along with the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), and was attended by members of the press.