The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) has reported the completion of the road construction project in Barangay Ransang, Municipality of Rizal, Palawan.

The newly constructed 0.619-km road aims to establish a more dependable road network, enhancing the mobility of goods and people.

Funded under the FY 2023 Infrastructure Program of the Department, DPWH highlighted the significance of the project to the local community.

“The improved road represents progress, connectivity, and a brighter tomorrow for the people of Brgy. Ransang,” the DPWH said.

The department also stressed that the completion of this “vital” infrastructure project aligns with the broader vision of building a better MIMAROPA region.