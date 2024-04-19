The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) has completed the construction of Tabud Road, providing improved connectivity to the picturesque Tabud Waterfalls.

According to DPWH, this project aims to enhance transportation infrastructure and promote efficient traffic flow while boosting tourism and economic growth in the region.

The Tabud Road construction project spans a total length of 1.900-linear meters and includes the provision of shoulders for added safety and stability.

By enhancing road quality and safety measures, the project aims to facilitate easier access to key tourism destinations in Brooke’s Point, particularly Tabud Waterfalls.

DPWH highlighted that the Tabud road project aligns with the objectives of the Tourism Road Infrastructure Program (TRIP).

This program focuses on improving road networks leading to tourist spots, bolstering tourism potential, promoting economic growth, and elevating the overall travel experience in the region.