The Palawan 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction of a road in Barangay Teresa, Narra municipality.

The project involved a 1.24 lane kilometer stretch, aiming to improve connectivity between Brgy. Teresa and neighboring communities.

The DPWH said it provides easier access to essential social and government services such as schools, healthcare facilities, markets, and employment opportunities. The road also enhances transportation for residents, promoting social and economic interactions.

The local agricultural sector will benefit from improved access to markets and efficient transportation of produce, it said.