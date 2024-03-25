The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Palawan 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) has completed the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Quezon-Aramaywan road in Quezon, Palawan.

According to a DPWH report, the project encompasses the rehabilitation of a 1,214.87-square meter stretch of road and the construction of concrete slope protection featuring steel sheet piles, concrete shoulders, and various ancillary structures.

“To address the deteriorating condition of Quezon-Aramaywan Road caused by geological hazards, DPWH Palawan 2nd DEO has taken a critical initiative to complete the rehabilitation/reconstruction of said road,” DPWH said in a statement.

The office also stressed that the completion of the road project significantly enhances the safety of both motorists and pedestrians, mitigating the risk of accidents stemming from road hazards.

“This improvement ensures a safer and more reliable road network in Quezon-Aramaywan area that significantly contributes to the overall growth and well-being of the local community,” they said.